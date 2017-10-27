Mike Pence: ‘There is no greater force for peace in this world’ than nuclear weapons

Vice President Mike Pence (Photo: Screen capture)

Nothing quite says peace like a nuclear weapon, at least, that’s what Vice President Mike Pence seems to think.

In a Friday series of tweets, Pence spoke at Minot Air Force Base. “There is no greater element of American strength – there is no greater force for peace in this world – than the U.S’ nuclear arsenal,” he tweeted.

According to Pence, President Donald Trump “is committed to ensuring the U.S maintains a nuclear deterrent capable of meeting the unpredictable threats of the 21st Century.”

