Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Mike Pence: ‘There is no greater force for peace in this world’ than nuclear weapons

Sarah K. Burris

27 Oct 2017 at 15:43 ET                   
Vice President Mike Pence (Photo: Screen capture)

Nothing quite says peace like a nuclear weapon, at least, that’s what Vice President Mike Pence seems to think.

In a Friday series of tweets, Pence spoke at Minot Air Force Base. “There is no greater element of American strength – there is no greater force for peace in this world – than the U.S’ nuclear arsenal,” he tweeted.

According to Pence, President Donald Trump “is committed to ensuring the U.S maintains a nuclear deterrent capable of meeting the unpredictable threats of the 21st Century.”

You can watch the remarks live below:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Where is the evidence?’ CNN’s Acosta stumps Sarah Sanders after Trump says Clinton colluded with Russia
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+