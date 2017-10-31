Never-Trump billionaire: Manafort’s ‘lawlessness at the very heart of the Trump administration’

Activist and billionaire funder Tom Steyer (Photo: Screen capture)

Activist and Never-Trump funder Tom Steyer has spent $10 million for a national ad campaign calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment, which has already gotten under the president’s skin.

“Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections!” Trump tweeted Friday morning, possibly after seeing the ad run on “Fox & Friends.” Trump argued Monday that Manafort and associates Rick Gates were all dirty before and after the campaign.

During an interview with Dean Obeidallah on SiriusXM Progress, the billionaire explained why former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort is just another example in a long line of poor judgement.

“If you look at the 12-count indictment against Mr. Manafort it shows that he has a decade long history as a career criminal,” Steyer told Obeidallah. “When you have someone like that is the winner of a winning presidential campaign, at the heart of that campaign is willingness to accept lawlessness…That kind of attitude was at the very heart of the Trump campaign and we believe at the very heart of the Trump administration.”

Steyer’s ad campaign began before news of the forthcoming indictments was revealed, but the Democrat sees poor judgement.

“We were calling for impeachment before this because we felt that..the president had more than met the grounds for impeachment and that he is a threat to the American people.”

During an interview touting his ad with Politico last week, Steyer noted that a Republican-led Congress found President Richard Nixon’s behavior abhorent enough to launch impeachment investigations in the Judiciary Committee.

Steyer noted the GOP went after Nixon “for far less, yet today people in Congress and his own administration know that this president is a clear and present danger who’s mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons, and they do nothing.”

Listen to a clip of the interview below: