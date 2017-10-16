New York woman receives death threats against her children after ‘unmasking’ KKK members

A member of the Ku Klux Klan who says his name is Gary Munker poses for a photo during an interview with AFP in Hampton Bays, New York on November 22, 2016 (AFP Photo/William EDWARDS)

A woman who “unmasked” KKK members in Gloversville, New York says she’s received threats against the lives of her children in retaliation.

Nicole Martish spoke to Albany’s News10 TV station and told them that after speaking to Gloversville’s Leader-Herald newspaper for their controversial three-part series on local Klan members, the threats started pouring in.

“They’re posting pictures of my kids all over the internet saying they are going to use them as human speed bumps,” Martish told News10.

Though the city responded to the Leader-Herald series that some have accused of “normalizing” the Klan by claiming the reports are exaggerated and intended to “cause a stir,” Martish and others who outed Klan members say they are in danger.

“As a community, we need to stick together and stand together and make something happen,” she said.

The controversial series claimed that lawyers, teachers and doctors were “happily claiming Klan membership.”

A North Carolina-based KKK leader who spoke to the Leader-Herald also said they have undertaken recruitment efforts in New York.