LIVE COVERAGE: Multiple feared dead after truck plows into cyclists in Manhattan — followed by shooting

Eric W. Dolan

31 Oct 2017 at 15:38 ET                   
Police crime scene tape at shooting incident (Shutterstock.com)

Multiple people were injured following a crash and a shooting in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

At least two people were killed and five others were injured, according to local news outlet PIX 11.

The New York Police Department took one person into custody.

A witness said he saw a car crash followed by a shooting.

Officials say there is no active threat.

PIX 11 reported that a Home Depot truck hit several people near Hudson Street and Chambers Street before crashing into a school bus. The incident occurred a few blocks from the World Trade Center memorial.

Watch live video below:

Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost.
