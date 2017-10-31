LIVE COVERAGE: Multiple feared dead after truck plows into cyclists in Manhattan — followed by shooting

Police crime scene tape at shooting incident (Shutterstock.com)

Multiple people were injured following a crash and a shooting in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

At least two people were killed and five others were injured, according to local news outlet PIX 11.

The New York Police Department took one person into custody.

A witness said he saw a car crash followed by a shooting.

Witness describes what he saw in Lower Manhattan pic.twitter.com/Fm3wdrkb10 — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) October 31, 2017

Officials say there is no active threat.

PIX 11 reported that a Home Depot truck hit several people near Hudson Street and Chambers Street before crashing into a school bus. The incident occurred a few blocks from the World Trade Center memorial.

Watch live video below: