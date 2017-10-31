Quantcast

One dead at University of Utah school shooting — police in frantic search for suspect

Reuters

31 Oct 2017 at 05:51 ET                   
Police at shooting scene (Zoran Karapancev / Shutterstock.com)

One person was killed in a shooting at the University of Utah where students were told to shelter in place after a report of shots fired near the campus on Monday, police said.

The university said on Twitter at about 9 p.m. local time that shots were fired at Red Butte Canyon, a research area on the east side of the school in Salt Lake City, Utah.

One person was killed, Salt Lake City Police Department said on Twitter.

Authorities were searching for a male suspect identified as Austin Boutain, 24, who was “considered armed and dangerous,” the department said.

Commuter train services were suspended near the school, local media reported.

(Reporting by Brendan O’Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Michael Perry)

