Paul Manafort and Rick Gates get home detention after pleading not guilty to charges in Russia probe

Eric W. Dolan

30 Oct 2017 at 14:09 ET                   

Paul Manafort and Rick Gates appeared in federal district court in Washington on Monday and entered not guilty pleas.

The former Trump campaign officials have been indicted on 12 counts related to hiding foreign payments, including a charge of “conspiracy against the United States.” Manafort and Gate plead not guilty to all charges.

The two men were indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Bond for Manafort was set at $10 million, and bond for Gates was set at $5 million.

The special counsel team said that two men were a flight risk. The parties agreed to home detention. Both men must surrender their passports.

Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California.
