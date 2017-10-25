Rachel Maddow hilariously mocks White House’s selective amnesia regarding disgraced ex-employees

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow (Screen capture)

On Wednesday night, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow cracked wise about the Trump White House’s habit of pretending its fired and disgraced aides and advisers were bit part players in President Donald Trump’s campaign and transition.

Early in Trump’s administration, then-national security adviser retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn was outed as a foreign agent who had considerable dealings with the Russian government. By March, Maddow said, the White House was acting like “they’d never really heard of the guy.”

“Fike Mynn?” Maddow joked. “Flyke mint? Mike Finn? We didn’t really think of him as the national security adviser. He was more like a national security coat-check boy. He was a campaign volunteer, he volunteered for like a minute. He made coffee.”

When embarrassing revelations came to light about former Trump 2016 chairman Paul Manafort, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Manafort “played a very limited role for a very limited time” with the campaign.

“When you’re chairman of a political campaign, that usually means you’re chairing the political campaign,” Maddow said. “But just as Mike Flynn was dismissed as ‘merely a campaign volunteer,’ when all this stuff starting coming out about Paul Manafort, the White House insisted they’d never really met Paul Manafort. Maybe he was around for a while, but he was definitely there and gone in a minute. I hardly remember what he looks like.”

Watch the video, embedded below: