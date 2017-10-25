‘Rebel’ Jinger Duggar is straying from family’s strict Quiverfull cult rules: source

Jinger Duggar (Screenshot/YouTube.com)

Jinger Duggar earlier this year sparked controversy over speculation she was using birth control—a rumored move that goes against her strict parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and according to Radar Online, she continues to push their boundaries as the de facto “rebel sister.”

Jinger, who married former soccer player Jeremy Vuolo in 2016, has been photographed wearing jeans and high heels, even as her parents insist the Duggar sisters only sport long skirts and dresses. She even offered Vuolo a front hug—on camera!—after he proposed, despite a Duggar family rule that their children can only give side hugs before marriage.

“They are their own people,” a source told Radar about Jinger and Jeremy. “They aren’t just clones. They have their own set of beliefs.”

As Radar reports, Vuolo, who has an arm tattoo, has admitted to drinking alcohol in college, and was once arrested for second-degree harassment. But according to the source, so long as the couple keeps their rebellion low-key, the elder Duggars are cool with it.

“They aren’t attacking their family’s belief system,” a source said. “The family doesn’t mind at all. They are thrilled to see them push out on their own.”

But that doesn’t mean Jim Bob and Michelle are willing to see the 23-year-old follow her dreams to the big city. As Radar reports, Jinger once said she’d like to move to New York City, an idea immediately quashed by Michelle Duggar.

“Jinger didn’t mean she wanted to move to New York City,” the mom of 19 told Radar Online. “She meant that she wants to live closer to a city. We’re talking right near a city, but not New York City. Jinger meant she wanted to live 15 minutes from a Wal-mart. We live so far out of town on 20 acres, but Jinger wants to live closer to town, so she doesn’t have to drive so far to go shopping.”

“New York City is way above what we would ever consider a city where she should move,” Michelle Dugger added.