Richard Spencer’s supporters outnumbered ’50-to-1′ by protesters, press and police at Florida rally

David Ferguson

19 Oct 2017 at 14:18 ET                   
Protesters march on white nationalist Richard Spencer's speech at University of Florida (screen capture)

White nationalist Richard Spencer’s speaking engagement at the University of Florida appears to be fizzling as only a couple dozen supporters were met by thousands of protesters chanting, “Not in our town. Not in our state. We don’t want your Nazi hate.”

Meanwhile, inside the venue, only a handful of supporters were on hand.

As the speech time came closer, more people trickled in and Depeche Mode was playing over the Phillips Center sound system, in spite of the fact that the band has taken pains to urgently distance itself from Spencer and the “alt-right.”

Earlier this year, Depeche Mode lead singer Dave Gahan called Spencer “a c*nt.”

Others called Spencer a “discount store Nazi.”

Raw Story will provide updates about this event as it develops.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
