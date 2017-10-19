Richard Spencer’s supporters outnumbered ’50-to-1′ by protesters, press and police at Florida rally

Protesters march on white nationalist Richard Spencer's speech at University of Florida (screen capture)

White nationalist Richard Spencer’s speaking engagement at the University of Florida appears to be fizzling as only a couple dozen supporters were met by thousands of protesters chanting, “Not in our town. Not in our state. We don’t want your Nazi hate.”

Protesters likely to exceed supporters of white nationalist Richard Spencer today in Gainesville. More here: https://t.co/LsXfLWYpkY #SpencerAtUF pic.twitter.com/x6huE1Gqp9 — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) October 19, 2017

Meanwhile, inside the venue, only a handful of supporters were on hand.

Quite a turnout here for #SpenceratUF so far. (What I mean is about two dozen guys in white polos and quadruple the media.) pic.twitter.com/4JPMMFoDtt — Claire McNeill (@clairemcneill) October 19, 2017

Seems like protestors outweigh supporters 50 to 1. One arrest. No violence or injuries that I have seen. #SpencerAtUF pic.twitter.com/I3Zl29h4mS — Brandon Meyer (@Meyer0656) October 19, 2017

As the speech time came closer, more people trickled in and Depeche Mode was playing over the Phillips Center sound system, in spite of the fact that the band has taken pains to urgently distance itself from Spencer and the “alt-right.”

More people filing into the Phillips Center for #SpencerAtUF. Depeche Mode is playing. Energy building a bit. pic.twitter.com/VFk1zbSo6o — Claire McNeill (@clairemcneill) October 19, 2017

Earlier this year, Depeche Mode lead singer Dave Gahan called Spencer “a c*nt.”

Others called Spencer a “discount store Nazi.”

Discount Store Nazi Visits Florida #SpencerAtUF — Johnny Miskatonic (@JonnyMiskatonic) October 19, 2017

"You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means."— Inigo Montoya pic.twitter.com/DngqFY6X5z — Open Source Intel (@intercepts) October 19, 2017

