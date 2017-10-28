Ronald Reagan Jr. scorches Trump and his GOP enablers as traitors to the US

Ronald Reagan Jr. on MSNBC (Screen capture)

Ronald Reagan, Jr. told MSNBC on Saturday that President Donald Trump and his Republican enablers are “aiding and abetting” Russia and other hostile powers by weakening and dividing the country.

“This is Trump’s party now,” said Reagan — son of President Ronald Reagan, “but if you’re a Republican senator or congressman or you want to be one, you need to ask yourself some questions.”

“For one thing, you have to be post-factual,” he said. “You have to be comfortable with unreality. If Mr. Trump says down is up, you have to be ready to march out in front of the cameras and confirm that down is indeed up.”

“You also have to engage in behavior that I would call traitorous,” Reagan said. “The Russian efforts on social media and the internet regarding our democratic system are ongoing — and they are going to be ongoing in 2018 in the midterm elections. So for Mr. Trump to go out and say this was all a hoax, to continue to insist this is a hoax is aiding and abetting the Russian effort.”

