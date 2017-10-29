Sally Kohn rips Trump surrogate’s Obamacare lies on CNN: ‘Don’t go spreading misinformation’

Sally Kohn appears on CNN (Screen capture)

Former Rep. Jack Kingston (R-GA) got shut down on CNN by Democratic pundit Sally Kohn, who halted Kingston’s attempts to lie about the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — also known as “Obamacare.”

Kingston laid out a number of bogus talking points before Kohn explained that her premiums will go up if President Donald Trump gets his way and kills the ACA and wipes out federal subsidies to the healthcare marketplace.

Kingston tried to conflate buying your policy on the healthcare marketplace and receiving a federal subsidy.

“Sally, you’re a highly paid lawyer,” Kingston said. “Why should truck drivers subsidize your insurance?”

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, Jack,” Kohn said. “Wait a second, Jack, excuse me. I know you know — Jack. Don’t go spreading misinformation. I know you know how Obamacare works. I did not say my Obamacare is subsidized. I purchase my insurance through the Obamacare marketplace.”

Kingston continued to protest and sputter before Kohn threw up her hands and said, “I’m sorry to be talking about facts.”

