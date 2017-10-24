Quantcast

Sarah Sanders: Comparing Niger to Benghazi is ‘just a cheap attempt to try to taint this president’

David Edwards

24 Oct 2017 at 09:22 ET                   
Sarah Hucakbee Sanders appears on Fox News (screen grab)

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasted Democrats for comparing the four soldiers who were killed in Niger this year to the four Americans who died in Benghazi while President Barack Obama was in office.

On Tuesday’s edition of Fox & Friends, host Steve Doocy told Sanders that Democrats are “calling this President Trump’s Benghazi.”

“Look, these are not comparable events,” Sanders replied without offering an explanation. “I know the Democrats want to make this a big negative attack piece against this president.”

The press secretary suggested that it was inappropriate to place responsibility on the president for the American deaths in Niger because “this is still an active investigation.”

“But to try to compare the two is simply just a cheap attempt by the Democrats to try to taint this president,” Sanders concluded.

Watch the video below from Fox News.

David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
