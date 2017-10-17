Quantcast

Sci-fi writer baffles abortion foes with simple question: Would you save 1,000 embryos or one child in fire?

David Edwards

17 Oct 2017 at 11:44 ET                   
Patrick S. Tomlinson (credit: Patrick S. Tomlinson)

Science fiction author Patrick S. Tomlinson this week explained how opponents of abortion rights can be shut down with one simple question about whether 1,000 embryos are more important than the life of a single child.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Tomlinson revealed the scenario that he says has repeatedly stumped so-called pro-life activists.

Tomlinson said that he asks abortion opponents whether it makes more sense to save one child from a burning building or a vial of 1,000 embryos.

“They will never answer honestly, because we all instinctively understand the right answer is “A.” A human child is worth more than a thousand embryos. Or ten thousand. Or a million. Because they are not the same, not morally, not ethically, not biologically,” he wrote. “This question absolutely evicerates their arguments, and their refusal to answer confirms that they know it to be true.”

“No one, anywhere, actually believes an embryo is equivalent to a child. That person does not exist. They are lying to you,” he added.

On Tuesday, Tomlinson said that he woke up to a “thousand” of new followers.

“Holy crap,” he wrote. “I literally wake up and there’s another thousand of you. Welcome new followers. I write books and yell at the alt-right on social media.”

