‘South Park’ creators releasing video game where you can battle priests, rednecks and racist cops

Screenshot from Ubisoft's trailer for "South Park: The Fractured But Whole."

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have done it again by releasing South Park: The Fractured But Whole, the franchise’s second video game. The game takes on “cishet-phobic” rednecks, police brutality and our culture’s obsession with social media clout — all while making fun of the superhero movie and video game genre.

As The Daily Beast’s Alec Kubas-Meyer notes, it speaks to Stone, Parker and their game developers’ success in storytelling that the topics of the game feel fresh despite the years-long development process required for video games.

The game reportedly charts the many battle arenas between main character Eric Cartman’s faction and their enemies. They duke it out for control over Cartman’s superhero squad’s “cinematic universe” that includes a Netflix series and a multiple films.

Along the way, they deal with gaining clout on their own Cartman-themed Instagram style platform, as well as “a truck full of rednecks ” that “attack you after you admit to the school counselor that you’re a cisgender boy” and a battle where players go into “a dark room in a Catholic church and forced to fight off two priests, one of whom pulls rosary beads from his ass before trying to whip you with them.”

The Fractured But Whole is out on Tuesday, October 17 via Ubisoft. Watch the trailer for the game below.