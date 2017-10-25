Quantcast

‘Speak American’ teacher back in classroom after school-wide apology

NJ.com

25 Oct 2017 at 08:02 ET                   
Shocked child (Shutterstock)

CLIFFSIDE PARK — A high school teacher who created a firestorm when she told students to “speak American” is back at work in the classroom after apologizing, district officials said Tuesday. English teacher Laura Amico, who sparked student protests when her videoed comments went viral, returned to work at Cliffside Park High School on Tuesday morning, according to Superintendent Michael Romagnino.

