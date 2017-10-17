Special counsel Robert Mueller has interviewed Sean Spicer as part of the Trump-Russia probe: report

Sean Spicer (YouTube)

Special counsel Robert Mueller has interviewed former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Politico reports.

Officials briefed on the sit-down told the outlet Spicer and Mueller discussed Trump’s decision to fire former FBI direct James Comey, as well as his statements at the podium regarding meetings between Russian emissaries and members of Trump’s inner circle.

The interview comes after reports indicated Mueller’s team last week interviewed Reince Priebus, Trump’s former chief of staff, as part of the probe.

Spicer’s interview comes as no surprise to political observers. As Vanity Fair reported last month, Spicer “documented everything” he heard in the White House, filling “notebook after notebook” with notes—both during his time in the West Wing, and prior to that during the Trump campaign.

Mueller is investigating Russian interference int he 2016 presidential election, as well as any collusion with Trump campaign. The special counsel is also reportedly looking into whether Trump committed obstruction of justice in his firing of Comey.