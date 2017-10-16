‘Such trash’: Internet ridicules ‘shameless’ Trump for boasting he and McConnell are buddies

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY, left) and President Donald Trump (right). Image via screengrab.

On Monday, President Donald Trump held a Rose Garden press conference whose purpose appeared to be convincing the assembled crowd and media that he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) are great friends in spite of reports to the contrary.

“We’ve been friends for a long time,” Trump said of McConnell in the joint speech. “We are probably now…closer than ever before and the relationship is very good.”

Trump: McConnell and I are “closer than ever before” and “we’re fighting for the same thing” https://t.co/UNokSWFfVA https://t.co/IOoS88NE8S — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 16, 2017

Twitter, naturally, saw right through it.

CNN’s Daniella Diaz jokingly pointed to Trump and McConnell’s failed “hand-lock” as they exited the stage, tweeting “that hand-lock though” as a caption to the video.

That hand-lock between Trump and McConnell, though. https://t.co/xFClDYCmdQ — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) October 16, 2017

“Watching Mitch McConnell endure the humiliation of being forced to subjugate himself to Trump on live TV is quite enjoyable,” yet another CNN reporter, Dan Pfeiffer, tweeted.

“Do the police know about a deranged old man holding Mitch McConnell hostage in the Rose Garden?” another mused.

Check out some of the best responses below.

The whole Rose Garden press conference could be titled, “The Humiliation of Mitch McConnell.” The U.S. dictator always has these public displays when he wants to teach naughty children a lesson. — Michele Martindill (@Docsociology4) October 16, 2017