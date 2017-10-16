Quantcast

‘Such trash’: Internet ridicules ‘shameless’ Trump for boasting he and McConnell are buddies

Noor Al-Sibai

16 Oct 2017 at 15:10 ET                   
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY, left) and President Donald Trump (right). Image via screengrab.

On Monday, President Donald Trump held a Rose Garden press conference whose purpose appeared to be convincing the assembled crowd and media that he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) are great friends in spite of reports to the contrary.

“We’ve been friends for a long time,” Trump said of McConnell in the joint speech. “We are probably now…closer than ever before and the relationship is very good.”

Twitter, naturally, saw right through it.

CNN’s Daniella Diaz jokingly pointed to Trump and McConnell’s failed “hand-lock” as they exited the stage, tweeting “that hand-lock though” as a caption to the video.

“Watching Mitch McConnell endure the humiliation of being forced to subjugate himself to Trump on live TV is quite enjoyable,” yet another CNN reporter, Dan Pfeiffer, tweeted.

“Do the police know about a deranged old man holding Mitch McConnell hostage in the Rose Garden?” another mused.

Check out some of the best responses below.

