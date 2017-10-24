Tapper reflects on senators’ ‘historic’ rebuttals of Trump: He ‘is not winning the hearts and minds of Americans’

CNN's Jake Tapper (Screengrab)

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday joined colleague Anderson Cooper to discuss Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ)’s speech on the Senate floor, as well as Sen. Bob Corker’s (R-TN) rebuke of Donald Trump, calling the senators’ remarks “stunning and historic.”

“I think you have to go back to the impeachment of Nixon,” Tapper said of finding so much public criticism of the president by members of his own party.

Asked if there are members of Congress who actually believe in an elusive Trump pivot, Tapper replied, “No, I don’t think so.”

“Maybe hope springs eternal,” Tapper continued. “I think the facts are what they are. I think people are hoping they can muster through with this type of situation.”

“There’s a recognition that this behavior is not normal and it would be better if he changed it, but they don’t expect it ever happen,” the CNN host added.

“President Trump is not winning the hearts and minds of most Americans,” Tapper went on to argue, later pointing out that “the president is alienating these people that are there to help him.”

Watch Tapper’s analysis below, via CNN: