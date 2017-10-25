Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Texas GOP Speaker ends campaign but insists: ‘It’s a myth you have to be crazy to win a Republican primary’

David Edwards

25 Oct 2017 at 13:19 ET                   
Joe Straus (Facebook)

Republican Speaker of the Texas House Joe Straus announced on Wednesday that he would not seek re-election.

Straus, who is known for blocking extreme GOP legislation like to a bill to ban transgender bathroom rights, said that he hoped to find other ways to serve the state.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Straus was asked how his decision not to run would impact “rational Republicans” seeking office.

“I think that rational Republicans will survive their primaries just as they always have,” Straus opined. “It’s a myth that you have to be crazy to win a Republican primary for the Texas House.”

“A few don’t win,” he admitted. “But [most of them will] get re-elected.”

Straus’ remarks come just a day after Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) announced that he would not run for re-election. Flake was widely expected to lose to a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump.

Watch the video of Straus below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
Florida sorority leader busted for bragging about slapping pledge for kissing a black man
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+