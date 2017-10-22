Texas police find body believed to be 3-year-old whose father locked her out at night as punishment
Officials announced on Sunday that they have recovered what they believe to be the remains of a 3-year-old Richardson, TX girl whose father locked her outside of the house at night as punishment.
ABC Channel 13 said that police found a child’s body on Sunday that they believe to be Sherin Mathews, whose father left her outside in a coyote-infested alley to punish the girl for not drinking her milk.
The girl has been missing since a night two weeks ago when her father Wesley Mathews took her outside at around 3 a.m. and ordered her to stand next to a tree until he returned.
The father said that he came back “15 minutes later” and the girl was gone.
Richardson Police said that they have not made a positive identification yet, but said that a toddler child’s body was retrieved from a culvert near the Mathews home which officers believe to be what remains of Sherin.
A cause of death has not been determined, police said.
