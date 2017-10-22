Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Texas police find body believed to be 3-year-old whose father locked her out at night as punishment

David Ferguson

22 Oct 2017 at 20:44 ET                   
3-year-old Sherin Mathews disappeared after her father locked her outside to punish her (Screen capture)

Officials announced on Sunday that they have recovered what they believe to be the remains of a 3-year-old Richardson, TX girl whose father locked her outside of the house at night as punishment.

ABC Channel 13 said that police found a child’s body on Sunday that they believe to be Sherin Mathews, whose father left her outside in a coyote-infested alley to punish the girl for not drinking her milk.

The girl has been missing since a night two weeks ago when her father Wesley Mathews took her outside at around 3 a.m. and ordered her to stand next to a tree until he returned.

The father said that he came back “15 minutes later” and the girl was gone.

Richardson Police said that they have not made a positive identification yet, but said that a toddler child’s body was retrieved from a culvert near the Mathews home which officers believe to be what remains of Sherin.

A cause of death has not been determined, police said.

Watch video about this story, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
Are billionaire GOP mega-donors the Mercers getting ripped off by their poisonous proteges?
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+