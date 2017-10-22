Texas police find body believed to be 3-year-old whose father locked her out at night as punishment

3-year-old Sherin Mathews disappeared after her father locked her outside to punish her (Screen capture)

Officials announced on Sunday that they have recovered what they believe to be the remains of a 3-year-old Richardson, TX girl whose father locked her outside of the house at night as punishment.

ABC Channel 13 said that police found a child’s body on Sunday that they believe to be Sherin Mathews, whose father left her outside in a coyote-infested alley to punish the girl for not drinking her milk.

The girl has been missing since a night two weeks ago when her father Wesley Mathews took her outside at around 3 a.m. and ordered her to stand next to a tree until he returned.

The father said that he came back “15 minutes later” and the girl was gone.

Richardson Police said that they have not made a positive identification yet, but said that a toddler child’s body was retrieved from a culvert near the Mathews home which officers believe to be what remains of Sherin.

A cause of death has not been determined, police said.

