‘The face of the Resistance’: Internet gobsmacked after George W. Bush delivers ‘remarkable’ anti-Trump screed

Donald Trump and George W. Bush (Photos: Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia and White House)

George W. Bush on Thursday delivered a stunning address at his namesake presidential center, issuing a brutal takedown of Donald Trump without ever saying the president’s name.

“Bullying and prejudice in our public life sets a national tone, provides permission for cruelty and bigotry, and compromises the moral education of children,” Bush said in the 16-minute speech. “The only way to pass along civic values is to first live up to them.”

News that George W. Bush—who led the United States into its longest war to-date, and has sometimes been described as a “war criminal”—is now the “voice of reason” shocked the Internet on Thursday.

Read some of the best responses, below:

How George W. Bush became the face of the Resistance. https://t.co/JWKzy4Uhan — Siraj Monster Mashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 19, 2017

This is much like Romney’s anti-Trump speech from the campaign, during which Bush stayed quiet. https://t.co/u9O6WdFhm2 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 19, 2017

I need a meme that captures this feeling about the twist of fate that makes me feel fond of hearing George W. Bush speak about America. — Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) October 19, 2017

Jeez… I am longing for the intelligence, wisdom and class of this man. That’s how bad a president @realdonaldtrump is. He’s made #Bush gr8 https://t.co/LEIycCW3wu — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) October 19, 2017

george w bush is evil af — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 19, 2017

george w bush is no ally of mine. fuck him. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 19, 2017

When George W Bush makes you yearn for his presidency it’s time to get rid of demented deranged racist @potus. #25thAmendmentNow pic.twitter.com/EEFvXTdzQr — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) October 19, 2017

George W Bush warning of the dangers of fabricating truth is rich. https://t.co/KDuVR8ZGIz — johnknefel (@johnknefel) October 19, 2017

“Boy I wish George W Bush was president” he thought, watching the former president speak & realizing how fucked it is to truly feel that way — Matt Passet (@MPasset) October 19, 2017

I have never said this phrase before…but I agree 100% with what GW Bush says here. He is spot on. Refreshing. https://t.co/H04X4ekN8a — Steven Cohn (@spcohn) October 19, 2017

I’m old enough to remember when I thought George W. Bush was buffoon. Now he looks like a sage. The times we live in. pic.twitter.com/apjr6fDGK0 — Erin Strout (@erinstrout) October 19, 2017

Bush is calling out Trumpism? — Greg (@waltisfrozen) October 19, 2017

George W. Bush just spoke out against white supremacy. This is not rocket science, people — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) October 19, 2017

George W. Bush has become the voice of reason. What a world. https://t.co/H7g5BoLyzT — Trevor Robb (@TrevorRobb_) October 19, 2017