‘The face of the Resistance’: Internet gobsmacked after George W. Bush delivers ‘remarkable’ anti-Trump screed

Elizabeth Preza

19 Oct 2017 at 12:12 ET                   
Donald Trump and George W. Bush (Photos: Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia and White House)

George W. Bush on Thursday delivered a stunning address at his namesake presidential center, issuing a brutal takedown of Donald Trump without ever saying the president’s name.

“Bullying and prejudice in our public life sets a national tone, provides permission for cruelty and bigotry, and compromises the moral education of children,” Bush said in the 16-minute speech. “The only way to pass along civic values is to first live up to them.”

News that George W. Bush—who led the United States into its longest war to-date, and has sometimes been described as a “war criminal”—is now the “voice of reason” shocked the Internet on Thursday.

Read some of the best responses, below:

