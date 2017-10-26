The New Yorker’s new cover is out and some people think it’s gone too far
NEW YORKER/EVAN VUCCI/AP A new cover from “The New Yorker” is causing some strife on conservative social media sites with its cartoonish depiction of President Donald Trump. “October Surprise,” by Carter Goodrich depicts President Donald Trump in a fat, clown suit and makeup.
