‘The walls are closing in’: Trump spent day ‘fuming’ at indictments as aides walked corridors in fear

President Donald Trump (YouTube)

On Monday morning, as the country waited for the identity of special counsel Robert Mueller’s subpoena recipients to be revealed, President Donald Trump allegedly holed up in his White House residence to wait out the storm.

According to sources close the president who spoke with The Washington Post, Trump frustrated his staff by being late to work at the Oval Office. Instead, he “spent the morning playing fuming media critic, legal analyst and crisis communications strategist” along with making calls to his lawyers “repeatedly.”

Although White House special counsel Ty Cobb said Trump is “spending all of his time on presidential work,” sources close to the president said his “anger Monday was visible to those who interacted with him, and the mood in the corridors of the White House was one of weariness and fear of the unknown.”

“The walls are closing in,” a senior Republican close to White House staffers told the Post. “Everyone is freaking out.”