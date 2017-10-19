‘The world will burn’: Police find explosives and school maps during child porn sting at Florida man’s house

While serving a search warrant for possession of child pornography to a man in Pinellas County, Florida, police found explosives, weapons and maps of local schools.

According to Tampa’s WFLA TV station, 24-year-old Randall Drake had an AK-47, two other guns, 15 knives, a bat with nails coming out of it, over 2,300 rounds of ammunition, three home-made explosives and a self-fashioned silencer.

Drake, who lived with his parents, also had maps of Tampa-area schools and a water treatment plant, as well as a note expressing his intentions.

“The daughters come, and I am ready,” Drake’s note read. “I have fed on my hatred for centuries. My fury at those who imprisoned me shall be vast and without mercy. I shall have my bloody revenge, and then the WORLD WILL BURN BURN.”

He’s been charged with two counts of illegal manufacture or possession of an explosive, and will be taken for mental evaluation when and if he makes bond, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office told WFLA.

You can see images of Drake’s weapons, notes and maps below.

DISTURBING: Randall Drake kept aerial images of Tampa schools, threatening note along w/arsenal of weapons, explosives. @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/2qRvkqMXmO — Ryan Smith (@RyanReports) October 19, 2017