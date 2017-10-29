‘This is all crazy’: Author mocks the bizarre pro-Trump talking points Fox News is pushing this week

Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt (Fox News/screen grab)

Brian Klaas — author of The Despot’s Apprentice: Donald Trump’s Attack on Democracy — listed the ridiculous fallacies that Fox News has been pushing this week in its frantic effort to prop up President Donald Trump against the multiple investigations encircling the embattled White House.

1. OK, so this is the summary of the Trump/Fox News argument this week. Let’s try to follow it. It makes absolutely no sense. Here we go: — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 29, 2017

2. Clinton colluded with Russia to create a fake dossier she didn’t use, get hacked by Russia, and then (ingeniously!) lose the race. Nope. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 29, 2017

3. Bob Mueller, a Republican, appointed by a Republican, respected by all Republicans until recently, is now a Democratic stooge. Nope. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 29, 2017

4. The FBI investigation into collusion, which began in July 2016, was invented as an “excuse” for losing the November 2016 election. Nope. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 29, 2017

5. Clinton, who didn’t sit on a 9 member board that approved the Uranium One deal, is now solely responsible for it & should be jailed. Nope — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 29, 2017

6. Mueller, who is qualified to lead the investigation precisely because of his experience in the FBI, should now resign because of it. Nope — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 29, 2017