Tomi Lahren wants Clinton apology for Trump dossier: ‘This makes me excited to see her 33,000 deleted emails’

Tomi Lahren (Fox News/screen grab)

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren on Wednesday blasted Hillary Clinton and her presidential campaign for “digging up dirt” on then-candidate Donald Trump by funding a dossier that found evidence that his campaign colluded with Russia.

During an interview on Fox & Friends, Lahren argued that media should “talk about” Democrats funding the so-called Steele dossier for “almost a year the way they did about this supposed Russia collusion.”

“Hillary thinks she can get away with everything,” Lahren complained. “I think we’re going to find out more and more and more. And boy, she’s going to have a lot to talk about on that book tour.”

“If she had become president, all of this would have been swept under the rug,” host Ainsley Earhardt opined, ignoring the investigative powers of the Republican-controlled House and Senate.

Lahren was especially outraged that former Clinton campaign staffer Brian Fallon tweeted on Tuesday that the funding of the dossier was money “well spent” and that he would have gone to Russia to assist in the investigation if he had known about it.

I have no idea what Fusion or Steele were paid but if even a shred of that dossier ends up helping Mueller, it will prove money well spent — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 25, 2017

“Isn’t it amazing how unapologetic they are,” Lahren ranted. “For me, personally, I want to know more. The American people want to know more. This makes me more excited to see her 33,000 deleted emails.”

“I want the Clinton campaign, Hillary Clinton, the DNC to finally be held accountable,” the Fox News contributor added.

Watch the video below from Fox News.