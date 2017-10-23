Top US general says no sign soldiers in Niger took too many risks

Marine General Joseph Dunford (AFP Photo/Mandel Ngan)

The top U.S. general said on Monday he had no information that Army special operation forces involved in a deadly attack in Niger earlier this month had taken too many risks.

“I don’t have any indication right now to believe or to know that they did anything other than operate within the orders they were given,” General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a news conference.

Dunford said that findings of a Pentagon investigation into the deaths of four U.S. soldiers in an ambush in the West African nation would be shared with their families first.

