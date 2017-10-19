Trump floats conspiracy by Democrats, FBI and Russia to pay for ‘pee pee tape’ dossier

President Donald Trump yelling inside a truck (image via Creative Commons).

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that the infamous “pee-pee tape” dossier that alleged he got a “golden shower” from Russian prostitutes was concocted by a conspiracy between the Democratic Party, the FBI, and the Russian government.

“Workers of firm involved with the discredited and Fake Dossier take the 5th,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Who paid for it, Russia, the FBI or the Dems (or all)?”

Workers of firm involved with the discredited and Fake Dossier take the 5th. Who paid for it, Russia, the FBI or the Dems (or all)? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2017

The dossier, which was compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, alleges that the Russian government has been cultivating Trump as a potential asset for years. Although the dossier’s allegations about Trump’s sexual activities in Russia have not been verified, some of its other allegations are apparently being taken seriously by special counsel Robert Mueller, who has been tasked with investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

