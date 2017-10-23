Trump says has not been asked for interview with special counsel
U.S. President Donald Trump said he has not been asked for an interview with U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the federal investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Asked whether he would answer questions from Mueller, Trump told Fox Business Network in an interview that aired on Monday: “I don’t know. Nobody’s asked me to do that.”
(Reporting by Susan Heavey)
