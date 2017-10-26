Quantcast

Trump to declare opioids a public health crisis: officials

Reuters

26 Oct 2017 at 08:58 ET                   
Opiods (npr.org)

President Donald Trump on Thursday will declare the opioid crisis in the United States a public health emergency in a move aimed at redirecting federal resources to combat widespread abuse, senior administration officials said.

Officials said the move would help fight abuse of prescription painkillers, heroin and fentanyl by expanding access to treatment and beefing up staff at the Department of Health and Human Services to help states address the epidemic.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

