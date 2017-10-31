Trump tweets orders to Homeland Security after Fox News spends hours hyping extreme vetting

Donald Trump on Instagram (Screenshot)

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Halloween night to announce unspecified orders to the Department of Homeland Security after eight people were run over by a rental truck used as a weapon in New York City.

“I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!” Trump tweeted.

He neither specified the details of his order nor did he explain on what issues the United States has been politically correct.

Trump’s mention of an ‘extreme vetting program’ came as Fox News spent hours discussing the idea.

While President Trump was complaining about political correctness, former New York Senator Hillary Clinton offered thoughtful, measured words.

New York's resilience is stronger than a cowardly act of terror. Thinking of the victims, their families, & the responders who saved lives. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2017

Other members of the administration also showed up the commander in chief with thoughtful, measured words.

The U.S. people stand w/ NYC after today's cowardly act of terror. When terrorists bring violence, America always brings justice & resolve. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 31, 2017