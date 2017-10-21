Trump vs. Trump: Alec Baldwin jokes about running for president in 2020 and Twitter says ‘DO IT!’

President Donald Trump and actor Alec Baldwin portraying the president (composite image)

Actor Alec Baldwin said that maybe he should run for president in 2020 against current President Donald Trump, only for the entertainment value.

The Hill said Saturday night that Baldwin tweeted the message on Friday, much to the amusement of fellow Twitter users.

If I run for a President, think of how entertaining the debates would be. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) October 21, 2017

A concerned user asked, however, who would play Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” which Baldwin helped to catapult to its most successful season ever in 2016.

But who would play you SNL? — Jason Brooks (@JasonMuses) October 21, 2017

Trump — Kathy #Imiss44 (@CenaKabo) October 21, 2017

Nah. That guy's not funny. — Jason Brooks (@JasonMuses) October 21, 2017

Baldwin won an Emmy Award for “Best Supporting Actor” for his portrayal of the president.