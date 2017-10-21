Quantcast

Trump vs. Trump: Alec Baldwin jokes about running for president in 2020 and Twitter says ‘DO IT!’

David Ferguson

21 Oct 2017 at 23:19 ET                   
President Donald Trump and actor Alec Baldwin portraying the president (composite image)

Actor Alec Baldwin said that maybe he should run for president in 2020 against current President Donald Trump, only for the entertainment value.

The Hill said Saturday night that Baldwin tweeted the message on Friday, much to the amusement of fellow Twitter users.

A concerned user asked, however, who would play Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” which Baldwin helped to catapult to its most successful season ever in 2016.

Baldwin won an Emmy Award for “Best Supporting Actor” for his portrayal of the president.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
