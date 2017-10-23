Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump: We’re ‘totally prepared’ to respond to North Korea

Arutz Sheva

23 Oct 2017 at 08:25 ET                   
President Donald Trump (AFP / Brendan Smialowski)

The United States is “totally prepared” to respond to threats from Pyongyang, President Donald Trump said Sunday, according to AFP. … as having told Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures while discussing tensions with North Korea. “You would be shocked to see how totally prepared we are if we need to be,”…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CNN takes aim at President Donald Trump and his TV surrogates’ lies in a stunning abstract ad
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+