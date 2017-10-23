Trump: We’re ‘totally prepared’ to respond to North Korea
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The United States is “totally prepared” to respond to threats from Pyongyang, President Donald Trump said Sunday, according to AFP. … as having told Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures while discussing tensions with North Korea. “You would be shocked to see how totally prepared we are if we need to be,”…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion