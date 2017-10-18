Trump White House accidentally uses photo of Obama’s dog Bo to tout their tax proposal
In an awkward tweet from the White House Twitter account touting their tax plan Wednesday, it appears they used a photo of the black and white portuguese water dog known as Bo Obama.
“A streamlined tax code saves Americans time & money. The Unified Framework for Tax Reform promises to simplify. More,” the now deleted tweet said before a link to the plan. The photo used on the link was the photo of the dog, who belongs to the previous First Family.
“‘Hi. I’m Bo the Dog. I think tax cuts for the top 1 [percent] would be ruff on the middle class. Your tax plan is shih-tzu.’ Be here all week,” quipped Cody Keenan, former speechwriter for President Barack Obama’s administration.
Bo’s official photo was taken by the White House photographer in 2012.
