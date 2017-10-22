Trump won’t say name of Sgt. Johnson after Niger death: ‘I was so nice… I spoke the name of the young man’

Donald Trump speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

President Donald Trump insisted to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that he knew the name of a soldier who died in Niger even though he referred to him as “the young man” during the interview.

During an interview that aired on Sunday Morning Futures, Bartiromo reminded Trump that Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) accused the president of not knowing the name of Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in Niger along with three other soldiers.

“The call was a very nice call,” Trump insisted to Bartiromo. “[Chief of Staff John Kelly] was so offended that a woman [Rep. Wilson] would be — that somebody would be listening to that call.”

“Look, I was so nice,” the president continued. “I’ve called many people. And I would think that every one of them appreciated it. I was very surprised to see this to be honest with you.”

Trump added: “And by the way, I spoke the name of the young man. And by the way, it’s a very tough call. Those are the toughest.”

