Trump’s New Zealand ambassador ignites scandal with sexist remarks on his inaugural trip to Samoa

Former Sen. Scott Brown (R-MA), who is currently the United State’s ambassador to New Zealand, was investigated as part of an official “administrative inquiry” into his conduct at a Peace Corps event.

Ambassador Brown confirmed the probe in a new interview with newspaper Stuff. According to Brown, he was warned to be more culturally aware after the State Department sent investigators to Wellington.

The “insensitive or inappropriate” comments allegedly involved Brown remarking on the appearance of “beautiful” women and remarks on how much money waitresses could make in America.

“When we found out what the issues were what the comments were, yes I absolutely said the first thing, we both did. Absolutely told people they could make great waitresses,” Brown acknowledged. “I would say that to my kids too, in between jobs, hustling one, two, three jobs. Just get some money in your pocket and get out of there.”

Brown said an “element” of the investigation into his conduct was anger at President Donald Trump.

“At this event there were a lot of people that didn’t like the president. Sadly it’s politics and it is what it is,” Ambassador Brown claimed, with a shrug.

“Will I say it again? Probably not,” Brown qualified.