Two parents face murder charges in a child’s rotting death that goes ‘far beyond neglect’

Rare 27 Oct 2017 at 16:17 ET

chickasaw Two Iowa parents have been charged with child endangerment and first-degree murder in the August death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-strewn corpse was found “rotting” in a swing in the parents’ apartment in Alta Vista.