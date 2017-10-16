‘Unpatriotic’: Watch John McCain torch Trump and Bannon’s ‘half-baked nationalism’ during Liberty Medal speech

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) delivering his Liberty Medal acceptance speech (image via screengrab).

On Monday, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) alluded in strong terms to President Donald Trump and his ousted chief strategist and current Breitbart chairman Steve Bannon in his speech accepting the Liberty Medal.

“To fear the world where we have organized and led for three-quarters of a century, to abandon the ideals we’ve advanced around the globe, to refuse the obligations of international leadership and our duty to remain ‘the last best hope of Earth’ for the sake of-some half baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who had rather find scapegoats than solve problems is as unpatriotic as an attachment to any other tired dogma of the past that Americans have consigned to the trash heap of history,” McCain said.

You can watch part of his speech below, via CNN, and read the rest of his prepared remarks via CNN’s Dan Merica below.