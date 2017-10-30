US court blocks enforcement of Trump’s transgender military ban

US ARMY REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A U.S. federal court in Washington on Monday blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from enforcing his ban on transgender people serving in the American military.

A group of transgender service members last month asked the court to block the planned ban while it considers their claims that it violates their U.S. constitutional rights to due process and equal protection under the law. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said the plaintiffs were entitled to an injunction halting enforcement of the ban until their case is resolved.

