US House panels open probe into Justice Department action during 2016 campaign

Hillary Clinton addresses her staff and supporters about the results of the U.S. election at a hotel in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The Republican chairmen of two U.S. House of Representative panels on Tuesday said they are investigating various Department of Justice actions from last year, including FBI decisions regarding former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

It’s 2016 decisions “led to a host of outstanding questions that must be answered,” including the FBI’s decision to announce its probe into “Clinton’s handling of classified information but not to publicly announce the investigation into campaign associates of then-candidate Donald Trump,” the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee chairmen said in a statement.

(Writing by Susan Heavey)