WATCH: Chuck Grassley scrambles through American flags to evade reporters asking about Mueller probe

Sen. Chuck Grassley abruptly departs press conference

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee currently investigating Russian influence during the 2016 presidential election, abruptly fled a press conference after questions turned to Monday’s indictments of two former Donald Trump campaign associates—and knocked into multiple American flags in the process.

Republican senators held a press conference to address Trump’s judiciary nominees. As reporters began questioning the senators on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) repeatedly refused to answer questions.

As Cornyn declined to comment on Monday’s indictments against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and adviser Robert Gates, Grassley began eyeing doors hidden behind a row of American flags. He finally makes a break for it, hitting several flags in his hasty exit.

Watch below: