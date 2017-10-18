Quantcast

WATCH: Bernie Sanders goes up against Ted Cruz in 90-minute debate

Sarah K. Burris

18 Oct 2017 at 20:48 ET                   
Senators Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz (Photos: Screen capture)

Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) are going up against each other tonight during a CNN debate.

The two men will be asked about the economy and the Republican tax plan for a total of 90 minutes.

It begins at 9:00 p.m. EST and Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate.

You can watch live below:

