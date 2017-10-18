WATCH LIVE: Jeff Sessions faces grilling in Senate Judiciary Committee

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee for an oversight hearing Wednesday, his first public testimony on Capitol Hill since June.

The former Republican senator is expected to be asked about the Russia investigation, his hardline approach to immigration, and civil rights enforcement in the Justice Department — among other issues.

Sessions is testifying at 10 a.m. (ET). Watch live video below: