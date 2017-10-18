WATCH LIVE: Jeff Sessions faces grilling in Senate Judiciary Committee
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee for an oversight hearing Wednesday, his first public testimony on Capitol Hill since June.
The former Republican senator is expected to be asked about the Russia investigation, his hardline approach to immigration, and civil rights enforcement in the Justice Department — among other issues.
Sessions is testifying at 10 a.m. (ET). Watch live video below:
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion