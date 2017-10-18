Quantcast

WATCH LIVE: Jeff Sessions faces grilling in Senate Judiciary Committee

Eric W. Dolan

18 Oct 2017 at 09:00 ET                   
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee for an oversight hearing Wednesday, his first public testimony on Capitol Hill since June.

The former Republican senator is expected to be asked about the Russia investigation, his hardline approach to immigration, and civil rights enforcement in the Justice Department — among other issues.

Sessions is testifying at 10 a.m. (ET). Watch live video below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
