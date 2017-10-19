Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: Man covered in swastikas gets punched in the face outside Richard Spencer rally

David Ferguson

19 Oct 2017 at 16:29 ET                   
A man in skinhead regalia outside Richard Spencer's speaking engagement at the University of Florida (Screen capture)

Bystanders outside Richard Spencer’s speaking engagement at University of Florida in Gainesville, a man wearing skinhead gear and a T-shirt emblazoned with swastikas got set upon by a group of anti-racist demonstrators.

“Why are you here?” people demanded to know as the man walked through the crowd.

After an initial scuffle, nonviolent protesters intervened and tried to protect the man as people swore, spat and occasionally threw punches.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
Protester slams Richard Spencer: ‘Given how ugly all of you guys are, why do you think white people are supreme?’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+