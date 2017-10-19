WATCH: Man covered in swastikas gets punched in the face outside Richard Spencer rally

A man in skinhead regalia outside Richard Spencer's speaking engagement at the University of Florida (Screen capture)

Bystanders outside Richard Spencer’s speaking engagement at University of Florida in Gainesville, a man wearing skinhead gear and a T-shirt emblazoned with swastikas got set upon by a group of anti-racist demonstrators.

“Why are you here?” people demanded to know as the man walked through the crowd.

Protesters are punching, spitting at this man who has swastikas on his shirt. #spenceratUF pic.twitter.com/SuK0xFfixY — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) October 19, 2017

After an initial scuffle, nonviolent protesters intervened and tried to protect the man as people swore, spat and occasionally threw punches.