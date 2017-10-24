Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: Man screams ‘Trump is treason’ at president — and tosses Russian flags at him

Eric W. Dolan

24 Oct 2017 at 13:07 ET                   
Man shouts at Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Building (Fox News/screen grab)

A man screamed at President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill as he was walking into a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans on Tuesday.

Ryan Clayton from Americans Take Action threw Russian flags at Trump and shouted “Trump is treason” before being surrounded by law enforcement officers, who escorted him away.

“This president conspired with agents of the Russian government,” he shouted. “We should be talking about treason in Congress.”

Watch video, via Fox News, below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Putin’s favorite congressman’ gets slapped with travel restrictions over fears he’s compromised by Russia
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+