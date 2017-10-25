WATCH: Restaurant workers smack Jewish customer and tell him to ‘die in an oven’

Staff at Hey Joe's taco restaurant in Damascus, Virginia, accosts a Jewish customer (Screen cap).

Two brothers who work at their father’s local taco restaurant in Damascus, Virginia, were charged with disorderly conduct — and one was charged with assault — after they kicked a Jewish customer out of the restaurant while shouting anti-Semitic slurs.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports that Joseph Killian, 33, and Henry Killian II, 35, were shown on camera telling Jewish man Craig Johnston that he should “get in a f*cking Jewish oven and die like your ancestors.”

At one point, Joseph Killian approaches Johnston and strikes him, which was why police charged him with assault.

Johnston, who is not from Damascus, told police that he originally went into the restaurant to buy marijuana from the brothers. He originally posted the video of the incident on his Facebook page, although he removed it after the Killian brothers were arrested.

“It’s a very, very, very embarrassing situation,” Damascus Mayor Jack McCrady said. “It’s appalling that anyone thinks like that now.”

McCrady said he personally asked Johnston to remove the video from his page because he feared that neo-Nazis such as Richard Spencer would descend upon the town and stage Charlottesville-style rallies to defend the two brothers.

