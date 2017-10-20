Watch Tucker Carlson go down in flames trying to explain why the birther movement wasn’t racist

Noor Al-Sibai 20 Oct 2017 at 21:17 ET

On Friday evening, Fox News host Tucker Carlson bemoaned discourse about what is and isn’t racist — and said he was compelled to report on something “racist” that he didn’t think was that bad.

“What I find impossible is someone who a daily show is having a rational conversation with anybody, when To Kill A Mockingbird is now racist, when the ice cream truck music is now racist,” the host whined to New York City Public Advocate Mark Green. “When everything that the left doesn’t like is now racist, you can’t have a rational conversation anymore. I wonder why smart people on the left like you don’t say something about this.”

“Was it racist when Donald Trump said President Obama wasn’t born here?” Green implored.

“No,” Carlson said, before switching gears. “I don’t know. No.”

“It’s a factual — is it racist? No. Look, I think — I think Obama was born here. I don’t care where he was born, to be honest with you,” he continued.

“I don’t think that was racist, but, like, we all had to sort of say, ‘Yeah, that’s racist,'” Carlson said. “I mean, I don’t know. It seems like a dumb conversation, from beginning to end.”

Watch the Fox News host lose it over questions about birtherism below.