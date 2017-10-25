Quantcast

White supremacist group posts recruiting fliers across Rutgers campuses

NJ.com

25 Oct 2017 at 07:54 ET                   
Rutgers University

NEW BRUNSWICK — Recruiting fliers posted by a white supremacist group were hung across Rutgers University’s New Brunswick and Piscataway campuses Monday, the group said. The fliers promoting Identity Evropa, a white nationalist group that has been recruiting on college campuses across the country this fall, were posted on walls and in campus buildings.

