‘Why did it take 48 hours to find him?’ Frederica Wilson demands answers on La David Johnson’s death

Rep. Frederica Wilson appears on CNN (Screen cap).

Rep. Frederica Wilson appeared on CNN Friday to demand answers about the death of Army Sgt. La David Johnson.

In particular, Wilson wanted to know why Johnson had been separated from the rest of his unit and why it took so long to find him.

“Why did it take 48 hours to find him?” she asked. “Was he still alive? Was he kidnapped? What’s going on? I thought you were supposed to put your comrade across your shoulder and get on the helicopter with the dead and the wounded. Why did they leave him?”

Wilson went on to say that Johnson’s family also wanted answers about the circumstances surrounding his death.

“I am distraught and so is the family,” she said. “There are so many questions that must be answered. And I have written a letter for an investigation. They keep saying, ‘We’re going to give you a classified briefing.’ Well I can hardly wait for that classified briefing because I am concerned for my constituent today.”

Watch the video below.