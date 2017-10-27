‘Y’all have sold out too’: Raging Fox fans blame ‘Jews’ and ‘commies’ after Fox & Friends runs impeachment ad

Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt (Fox News/screen grab)

Dedicated Fox News viewers lashed out on Friday after the network’s morning show, Fox & Friends ran a commercial calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

After the first 15 minutes of Friday’s program, Fox & Friends tossed to a commercial financed by billionaire activist Tom Steyer.

“He’s brought us to the brink of nuclear war,” Steyer says in the ad. “Accused of obstructing justice at the FBI and violating the constitution by taking money from foreign governments and threatening to shut down news organizations that report the truth.

“If that isn’t a case for impeaching and removing a dangerous president then what has our government become?” he asks. “People in Congress and his own administration know that this president is a clear and present danger who is mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons. And they do nothing.”

Trump reacted on Twitter by calling Steyer “wacky” and “totally unhinged.”

Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

Needless to say, fans of Fox News were also irate about the commercial. Some called for a boycott of Fox News, while others blamed communists and Jews for the ad.

Watch the video and read the tweets below.

Why is fox news running ads to impeach our POTUS ? — Ricky (@rickytheguy) October 27, 2017

Just saw an #ImpeachTrump commercial on @foxandfriends. Does anyone think other networks would've run anti-Obama ads during his presidency? — G. M. Kinsey (@DrGingerKinsey) October 27, 2017

#foxnews just watched a commercial impeach the president on your station!! What money is everything now?!?! — Linda (@LHICKS123) October 27, 2017

I am totally shocked at the ad I just saw on Fox!Pull the ad!FCC how can this ad be allowed to air?$$talks! BUT Americans r going 2 #MAGA!!! — Donna Thomas (@ThomasDtlbft) October 27, 2017

Tom's commercial on impeachment is full of scare tactics & untruths. Libs are the corrupt & unstable ones. @foxandfriends @TomSteyer — Julie Hauser (@jashauser) October 27, 2017

Just saw an add on Fox News promoting a petition to impeach Trump. Now y’all have sold out too? MAGA. TRUMP!! — Robbie Wells (@robbiewells03) October 27, 2017

What! @FoxNews – Are you seriously selling out and airing "Impeach" commercials. I'm doubting that the MSM are airing Pro-FOX commercials. — Richard Mendoza (@Telebusy) October 27, 2017

Are you kidding me @foxandfriends ???

What is with allowing the BS Tom Steyer Commercial 😡😡😡 @realDonaldTrump

Dems are Nervous! — I'M WITH TRUMP 🇺🇸 (@TXChiks4Trump) October 27, 2017

Just saw your commercial on FOX. Nothing you said was true. Trump's tweets RE silencing MSM was stupid but lying under oath is much worse… — Chris Cross (@MacCross3) October 27, 2017

Saw @TomSteyer's "Time to Impeach" ad on @FoxandFriends

& thought:

Is any of his money tied to Uranium One, too?

Or another Clinton "deal"? — R.E.M.1600 (@eREM1600) October 27, 2017

why would @foxnews allow that ad from Tom Steyer to run on that network @foxandfriends ? — Douglas (@dksharp08) October 27, 2017

Comercials on Fox and friends to impeach our President? What is this? Is Fox losing it? I am getting pissed. Fox i am putting you on notice. — Lawrence King (@Lawrenc21101409) October 27, 2017

Tom Steyer “ Need to impeach” is one wacko ..spreading his words on Fox to convince impeachment of Trump 😆😆😆 — Jeffrey Barnes (@jlb2203) October 27, 2017

Wow @foxandfriends is running an add to impeach Trump during your show. Sorry but I can’t support this bye bye! — 🌸 JoAnna 🌸 (@Reversequestion) October 27, 2017

wow, fox just aired that commie Tom Steyer's Impeach ad … hope fox got tons of his $ for it @foxandfriends — ™Maus© (@lwmaus) October 27, 2017

Hey @FoxNews why the hell are you allowing impeachment ad to run? Do you need $ that bad? I'll be turning FOX OFF if I keep seeing this BS! — Smoke (@SmokedoggOG) October 27, 2017

Just watched the mother of fake news on Fox. Some douche payed for anti Trump/Impeachment comercial that just aired. Shame on Fox for airing — Boston ☆ MAGA ☆ 🇺🇸 (@JSarahjoy) October 27, 2017

Every time @FoxNews runs that anti @POTUS ad with @TomSteyer I change channels, I refuse to listen to hate by DemoCrat, disgusting! #MAGA 🇺🇸 — Denise4Trump🇺🇸 (@MemphisGrits2) October 27, 2017

WTH @FoxNews just ran Styer Ad for impeachment of Trump. Shame on Fox! — Tim (@tgpekarek) October 27, 2017

Who is Tom Steyer? And why is @FoxNews running such a offencive ad How can someone get on TV & call @POTUS mentally No respect for office — terry manual (@tab24759) October 27, 2017

I like #FoxAndFriends but it really disappointed me 2 see such drivel like that @TomSteyer commercial-guess keeping the 🐑 scared is cool — 👹ᒪᗩᘎᖇᗩ 🎃ᕊᓰᔕᖺᗝᕈ💀 (@badcatt3) October 27, 2017

Just saw a paid ad on Fox, for impeaching President Trump. No doubt paid for by the Dems. Getting sick of this crap. — I, American (@DieHard1946) October 27, 2017