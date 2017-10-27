Quantcast

‘Y’all have sold out too’: Raging Fox fans blame ‘Jews’ and ‘commies’ after Fox & Friends runs impeachment ad

David Edwards

27 Oct 2017 at 10:02 ET                   
Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt (Fox News/screen grab)

Dedicated Fox News viewers lashed out on Friday after the network’s morning show, Fox & Friends ran a commercial calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

After the first 15 minutes of Friday’s program, Fox & Friends tossed to a commercial financed by billionaire activist Tom Steyer.

“He’s brought us to the brink of nuclear war,” Steyer says in the ad. “Accused of obstructing justice at the FBI and violating the constitution by taking money from foreign governments and threatening to shut down news organizations that report the truth.

“If that isn’t a case for impeaching and removing a dangerous president then what has our government become?” he asks. “People in Congress and his own administration know that this president is a clear and present danger who is mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons. And they do nothing.”

Trump reacted on Twitter by calling Steyer “wacky” and “totally unhinged.”

Needless to say, fans of Fox News were also irate about the commercial. Some called for a boycott of Fox News, while others blamed communists and Jews for the ad.

Watch the video and read the tweets below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
